BUSD approves internship and mentoring agreement

Last updated 10/19/2022 at 6:20pm

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District board approved an agreement with Bayha Group to provide mentoring and internship opportunities to BUSD students.

The 5-0 board vote Sept. 13 approves a memorandum of understanding between the school district and Bayha Group for mentoring and paid internship opportunities for Bonsall High School students.

“It really is exciting,” said BUSD Superintendent Joseph Clevenger. “It’s just a really neat option and opportunity.”

Bayha Group is headquartered in San Diego and works with school districts both to obtain gran...