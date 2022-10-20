SDG&E adds energy storage and microgrids to strengthen grid reliability

New 40 MW energy storage facility to open in Fallbrook

SAN DIEGO – Following a summer of record temperatures in California, San Diego Gas & Electric announced Oct. 12 the start of testing for the company’s new 40 MW energy storage project in Fallbrook and the start of construction on one of four energy storage and microgrid projects that will bring an additional 39 MW of battery capacity to the region.

SDG&E has been rapidly expanding its energy storage portfolio. The company has about 95 MW of utility-owned energy storage currently available, with another 200+ MW in development.

SDG&E Vice President of Energy Innovation Miguel Romero was j...