Traffic impacts due to recycled water pipeline break

FALLBROOK – The recycled water pipeline at Mission and Winter Haven roads broke this afternoon and emergency repairs are underway. Traffic is reduced to one lane in that area and Fallbrook Public Utility District crews are onsite and directing traffic. Repairs are estimated to be complete by 10:30 p.m.

The recycled water leak was stopped within minutes and no one lost potable water service during this emergency repair. The recycled water produced locally at FPUD’s water reclamation facility is for outdoor irrigation use only, so loss of water from the break does not impact FPUD’s potable/tap water supply.

Submitted by Fallbrook Public Utility District.