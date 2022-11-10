Fallbrook High switching to trimester schedule next year

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Next fall, Fallbrook High School will shift from having two semesters a year to a trimester system, trustees of the Fallbrook Union High School District were told at their Oct. 24 meeting.

Emily Toone, director of curriculum, made a presentation to the board. She said the change was initiated by staff and that a poll of staff teachers and administrators showed a majority supported the change.

In the current two-semester format, students take six courses a day, earning 5 units per course each semester, a maximum of 240 units in four years without summ...