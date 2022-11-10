Fallbrook High switching to trimester schedule next year
Last updated 11/11/2022 at 7:45pm
Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News
Next fall, Fallbrook High School will shift from having two semesters a year to a trimester system, trustees of the Fallbrook Union High School District were told at their Oct. 24 meeting.
Emily Toone, director of curriculum, made a presentation to the board. She said the change was initiated by staff and that a poll of staff teachers and administrators showed a majority supported the change.
In the current two-semester format, students take six courses a day, earning 5 units per course each semester, a maximum of 240 units in four years without summ...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)