Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook High switching to trimester schedule next year

 
Last updated 11/11/2022 at 7:45pm



Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

Next fall, Fallbrook High School will shift from having two semesters a year to a trimester system, trustees of the Fallbrook Union High School District were told at their Oct. 24 meeting.

Emily Toone, director of curriculum, made a presentation to the board. She said the change was initiated by staff and that a poll of staff teachers and administrators showed a majority supported the change.

In the current two-semester format, students take six courses a day, earning 5 units per course each semester, a maximum of 240 units in four years without summ...



