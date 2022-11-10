Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Scripps MD Anderson Starts Countywide Lung Cancer Screening Program

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/10/2022 at 11:39pm



SAN DIEGO – Improving early diagnosis for people who are at increased risk for developing lung cancer, Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center launched a comprehensive, multidisciplinary lung cancer screening program for residents across San Diego County.

The new program is open to people who meet current guidelines for annual lung cancer screening. The U.S. The Preventive Services Task Force recently broadened its guidance to include adults starting at age 50 who have a 20 pack-year smoking history and either currently smoke or have quit in the past 15 years. A 20 pack-year smoking history eq...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/12/2022 08:34