Scripps MD Anderson Starts Countywide Lung Cancer Screening Program

SAN DIEGO – Improving early diagnosis for people who are at increased risk for developing lung cancer, Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center launched a comprehensive, multidisciplinary lung cancer screening program for residents across San Diego County.

The new program is open to people who meet current guidelines for annual lung cancer screening. The U.S. The Preventive Services Task Force recently broadened its guidance to include adults starting at age 50 who have a 20 pack-year smoking history and either currently smoke or have quit in the past 15 years. A 20 pack-year smoking history eq...