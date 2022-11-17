Annual Turkey Trot is set for Nov. 24

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Village Rotary is gearing up again for its 2022 Annual Fallbrook Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. It is a fun family opportunity to come together with the community Thanksgiving morning to raise money for the Fallbrook Village Rotary Club Foundation while feeling good and creating memories of a lifetime.

Their goal is to raise funds for the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary and the Fallbrook Community.

The day of the event, registration opens at 7 a.m. at the Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens, Thursday, Nov. 24. For more information, call 760-731-0529 or check out http://fallbrookturkeytrot.com. For registration, go to Active.com.

Submitted by Fallbrook Village Rotary.