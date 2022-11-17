'The Pumpkin Patch' junior art competition winners announced Contest sponsored by Fallbrook Propane Gas Company Last updated 11/17/2022 at 6:25pm



Pre-Kindergarten – First grade First place: Andre Tornero – "Pumpkin Ride" Second place: Jax Madsen – "Zombie Hand" Third place: Santiago Ibarra – "The Pumpkin" People's Choice: Brady Hoffman – "Pumpkins, Pumpkins Everywhere" Second – Fourth grade First place: Lucas Madsen – "Pumpkin Head" Second place: Ember Mills – "Inside Out" Third place: Tessa Legge – "The Ghost of the Pumpkin Patch" People's Choice: James Morales – "The Pumpkin Patch" Fifth – Eighth grade First place: Angel Ibarra – "The Pumpkin Patch" Second place: Sanne Legge – "Pumpkin Village" Third p...





