'The Pumpkin Patch' junior art competition winners announced

Contest sponsored by Fallbrook Propane Gas Company

 
Last updated 11/17/2022 at 6:25pm



Pre-Kindergarten – First grade

First place: Andre Tornero – "Pumpkin Ride"

Second place: Jax Madsen – "Zombie Hand"

Third place: Santiago Ibarra – "The Pumpkin"

People's Choice: Brady Hoffman – "Pumpkins, Pumpkins Everywhere"

Second – Fourth grade

First place: Lucas Madsen – "Pumpkin Head"

Second place: Ember Mills – "Inside Out"

Third place: Tessa Legge – "The Ghost of the Pumpkin Patch"

People's Choice: James Morales – "The Pumpkin Patch"

Fifth – Eighth grade

First place: Angel Ibarra – "The Pumpkin Patch"

Second place: Sanne Legge – "Pumpkin Village"

Third p...



