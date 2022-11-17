'The Pumpkin Patch' junior art competition winners announced
Contest sponsored by Fallbrook Propane Gas Company
Last updated 11/17/2022 at 6:25pm
Pre-Kindergarten – First grade
First place: Andre Tornero – "Pumpkin Ride"
Second place: Jax Madsen – "Zombie Hand"
Third place: Santiago Ibarra – "The Pumpkin"
People's Choice: Brady Hoffman – "Pumpkins, Pumpkins Everywhere"
Second – Fourth grade
First place: Lucas Madsen – "Pumpkin Head"
Second place: Ember Mills – "Inside Out"
Third place: Tessa Legge – "The Ghost of the Pumpkin Patch"
People's Choice: James Morales – "The Pumpkin Patch"
Fifth – Eighth grade
First place: Angel Ibarra – "The Pumpkin Patch"
Second place: Sanne Legge – "Pumpkin Village"
Third p...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)