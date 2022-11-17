Rady Children's kicks off Light The Way Campaign with opening of ice rink

SAN DIEGO – The holiday season is here, and Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego is celebrating with Light the Way, its annual fundraising campaign that supports San Diego kids spending their holidays at the hospital.

“Light the Way ensures that children on the mend have a holiday season to look forward to presents on holidays, milestones throughout the season, festive holiday decorations, and support for parents,” said Alexandra Loker, vice president of philanthropy at Rady Children’s. “We are thrilled to kick off the season with the Rady Children’s Ice Rink at Liberty Station....