Chorale presents its Christmas Concert Dec. 10

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Chorale’s Christmas Concert, entitled “Sing of a Merry Christmas,” will be on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m., at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 S Stage Coach Lane.

The chorale will be singing many favorite Christmas carols as well as a few new arrangements; selections will include “Masters in This Hall,” “What Star is This,” “White Christmas,” “Glory to God from the Messiah,” “Sing of a Merry Christmas” and many more.

Tickets are $20 each, $10 for military and students with ID, and free for children 10 and under, and are available online at https://fallbrookchorale.org/, at Major Market or from any chorale member. If you purchased a ticket for their canceled Spring Concert from June 25 but did not use it at the Fall Concert on Oct. 8, they can bring it or their PayPal receipt to the Christmas Concert on Dec. 10 and present it at the door; it will be honored.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chorale.