Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Chorale presents its Christmas Concert Dec. 10

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/25/2022 at 6:55pm



FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Chorale’s Christmas Concert, entitled “Sing of a Merry Christmas,” will be on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m., at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 S Stage Coach Lane.

The chorale will be singing many favorite Christmas carols as well as a few new arrangements; selections will include “Masters in This Hall,” “What Star is This,” “White Christmas,” “Glory to God from the Messiah,” “Sing of a Merry Christmas” and many more.

Tickets are $20 each, $10 for military and students with ID, and free for children 10 and under, and are available online at https://fallbrookchorale.org/, at Major Market or from any chorale member. If you purchased a ticket for their canceled Spring Concert from June 25 but did not use it at the Fall Concert on Oct. 8, they can bring it or their PayPal receipt to the Christmas Concert on Dec. 10 and present it at the door; it will be honored.

Submitted by Fallbrook Chorale.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 
https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/nima-helmi

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 11/27/2022 03:38