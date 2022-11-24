Decision on fired teacher's case expected Dec. 1

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

A Fallbrook teacher who was dismissed by the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District in October 2021 will have her day in court on Thursday, Dec. 1 as she continues her fight against the termination.

Jennifer Humphreys was dismissed for refusing mandatory weekly testing for COVID-19 while she was unvaccinated. The Commission on Professional Competence (CPC) ruled by a 3-0 vote in June that her dismissal should be reversed, and she could return to teaching with back pay. However, the FUESD appealed that decision to the Superior Court in San Diego...