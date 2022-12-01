Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Historical Society Christmas Open House coming Dec. 4

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/1/2022 at 5:26am



FALLBROOK – The holidays are just around the corner and it’s evident with preparations well underway for this year’s Fallbrook Historical Society Christmas Open House scheduled to take place Sunday, Dec. 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. This year’s theme is “A Toyland Christmas” and will feature activities in every building at the Heritage Center, located at the corner of Rocky Crest and Hill Avenue.

One of the highlights will be a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Donald J. Rivers Interpretive Center, also known as “The Barn.” Guests will be welcome to pose with and take “selfies” with the famous pair. In addition, there will be crafts for the kids, and hot cocoa and cookies will be served.

The open house also will feature docent-guided tours of the Main Museum, the popular Pittenger House and the Gem and Mineral Museum.

Entertainment will be provided by the local Slacker Hill Band. In addition, the popular “Silent Auction” will be featured. Winners need not be present.

Admission is free; however, donations are more than welcome. Donations also are needed for the silent auction. Questions? Contact Pat Saunders at 442-226-6294 or Lynn Kay at 949-291-8684.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/02/2022 20:26