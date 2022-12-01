Fallbrook Historical Society Christmas Open House coming Dec. 4

FALLBROOK – The holidays are just around the corner and it’s evident with preparations well underway for this year’s Fallbrook Historical Society Christmas Open House scheduled to take place Sunday, Dec. 4, from 1 to 4 p.m. This year’s theme is “A Toyland Christmas” and will feature activities in every building at the Heritage Center, located at the corner of Rocky Crest and Hill Avenue.

One of the highlights will be a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus in the Donald J. Rivers Interpretive Center, also known as “The Barn.” Guests will be welcome to pose with and take “selfies” with the famous pair. In addition, there will be crafts for the kids, and hot cocoa and cookies will be served.

The open house also will feature docent-guided tours of the Main Museum, the popular Pittenger House and the Gem and Mineral Museum.

Entertainment will be provided by the local Slacker Hill Band. In addition, the popular “Silent Auction” will be featured. Winners need not be present.

Admission is free; however, donations are more than welcome. Donations also are needed for the silent auction. Questions? Contact Pat Saunders at 442-226-6294 or Lynn Kay at 949-291-8684.