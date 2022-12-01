Teens and tweens can learn how to make snow globes

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Library will hold a free holiday event for teens and tweens, ages 8 to 17, Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 5 p.m. They can join library staff who will show the process of snow globe making. Materials will be provided.

Snow globes will make a festive addition to holiday decorating or as a gift! Space is limited. Sign-up at the Ask Desk or call 760-731-4650. For more information, visit http://www.sdcl.org. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.

Submitted by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.