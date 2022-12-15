Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Car club donation helps community center programs

 
Last updated 12/15/2022 at 8:05am

The Fallbrook Vintage Car Club presents a donation to Friends of the Fallbrook Senior Center; from left, Nancy Santillan. county recreation program coordinator, with a center preschooler, and Ann Wade, president of FFCC, receive the check from Elaine Pedigo, board member of the FVCC. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Vintage Car Club (FVCC) recently made a donation to the Friends of the Fallbrook Community Center (FFCC). Virtually every dollar received by the Friends goes directly to their mission of helping the community through the Fallbrook Community Center.

In partnership with the County of San Diego, which owns the Fallbrook Community Center, FFCC assists in underwriting community center programs to keep them affordable for the community at large, and in particular affordable or free for those who are economically disadvantaged, according to Ann Wade, President of FFCC...



