FBA continues efforts in 2022, adds a new project

The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance Board of Directors includes, from left, Karen Feyler, vice president; Jean Dooley; Mary Jo Bacik; Cate Robinson, treasurer; Jerri Patchett, president; Luisa Cano; Jan Hohenstein, secretary, and Rene Koch. Not pictured is Todd Jester. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance maintains and beautifies the community by initiating and maintaining projects to enhance Fallbrook's outdoor spaces. This year FBA continued to support various projects and initiated a new project.

The FBA continues to maintain the Mission Road medians, having now 20 yearly donors who help defray the costs of plants, planting, soil and the gardeners who perform the work. Additionally, this area has been plagued by hit-and-run accidents and collisions, resulting in damage to trees, shrubs and irrigation for which FBA continues to raise fun...