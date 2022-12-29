Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FBA continues efforts in 2022, adds a new project

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/28/2022 at 5:48pm

The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance Board of Directors includes, from left, Karen Feyler, vice president; Jean Dooley; Mary Jo Bacik; Cate Robinson, treasurer; Jerri Patchett, president; Luisa Cano; Jan Hohenstein, secretary, and Rene Koch. Not pictured is Todd Jester. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Beautification Alliance maintains and beautifies the community by initiating and maintaining projects to enhance Fallbrook's outdoor spaces. This year FBA continued to support various projects and initiated a new project.

The FBA continues to maintain the Mission Road medians, having now 20 yearly donors who help defray the costs of plants, planting, soil and the gardeners who perform the work. Additionally, this area has been plagued by hit-and-run accidents and collisions, resulting in damage to trees, shrubs and irrigation for which FBA continues to raise fun...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 12/30/2022 00:53