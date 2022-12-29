Kicking It into the New Year

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

Since the Christmas paper is in the trash and all of the presents put away, let’s take some time to look forward; we have plenty of things to consider for this new year.

For instance, 2023 is so new, it’s like we all have a clean slate. We can do anything we want with the upcoming minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. We will all have a new bank filled with 365 golden days.

Imagine. Anything can happen.

Any one of us could gain our 15-minutes of fame. Like. What if we earned a place on Jeopardy? How cool would that be to see someone we know on TV?

Or, what if we blithely picked a travel destination and made plans? How does Tuscany sound? Or anywhere along the South of France? I promise you that anywhere along the South of France is a good place to visit. Been there, done it, and ready to do it again!

Or, if you want to stay closer to home, how about the Great Lakes? On the other hand, my husband yearns to follow the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Except, the caveat is we’d need to take an underage driver along to deliver us from one place to the next.

As we slosh our way through the corn mash, we could drive to see the famous Louisville Slugger Museum and factory. Luckily, it is in the same city as Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby. For me, it isn’t even necessary to go to the Derby because I can just go to the racing museum. But, there was civil unrest in the downtown area a while ago. However, I doubt any of that nonsense filtered over to the Mohammed Ali Museum which is also in Louisville.

Another option is Savannah, Georgia; Johnny Mercer was born there and it is the shooting location for one of my favorite movies, “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.” That would be fun.

Although, mostly, we are over America’s big cities. Fortunately for us, we’ve already toured many of the finest museums in this country’s major cities before young people thought it was their right to steal and burn the downtown stores. I for one would rather purchase my designer bags in lieu of breaking a window to grab and run like the little freaks they are.

There once was a time that we strolled mindlessly through the city streets in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York and New Orleans; now we wouldn’t even consider stepping out of an airplane in any of these places.

Regrettably, these cities are run by thugs and woke politicians. So, if they want us to return and spend our hard-earned retirement savings, they best clean up their acts.

In some cases, we’ve agreed to avoid entire states and recently added our neighboring country to the North governed by a bunch of liberal twits.

Meanwhile, let us all think happy thoughts. After all, we did get half of our government back in the last election.

So, with a happy heart and good will towards all, ask yourself what you can do to make America great again!

Elizabeth can be reached at [email protected]