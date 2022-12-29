Five Warriors given all-league girls volleyball honors
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The Valley League girls volleyball coaches conferred all-league recognition upon five Fallbrook High School players.
Bailee Aguila and Claire Nordeen were chosen for the first team. Harley Benitez was a second-team selection. Malia Dabney and Alexa Van Eik received honorable mention designation.
“It was great to have that many,” Fallbrook coach Chip Patterson said.
Fallbrook had a 7-3 record in Valley League play; the Warriors finished second in the standings. Fallbrook’s overall 20-19 mark includes a loss in the first round of the CIF Division II...
