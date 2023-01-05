Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

The history of gem cutting to be explored

 
Last updated 1/4/2023 at 4:31pm

Justin K Prim, gemologist, will speak at the FG&MS meeting. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – For its Jan. 12 general meeting, the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society proudly presents guest speaker Justin K Prim, an American lapidary and gemologist living and working in Bangkok, Thailand.

Prim has studied gem cutting traditions all over the world as well as attending gemology programs at GIA and AIGS. He has taught gemology and gem cutting at AIGS and IGT in Bangkok and he has recently published his first book, "The Secret Teachings of Gemcutting." He is the founder of Faceting Apprentice, an online gem cutting school, and he also writes articles, produces videos, and gives talks about gem cutting history.

In this presentation, Prim will take his audience on a journey through time. Using archival photos and documents, he will reveal the roots of gemstone cutting in America. Beginning in the 1890's, through the Great Depression and two World Wars, he will show how the community developed from a dozen interested hobbyists sharing handwritten letters to several thousand people organized into lapidary clubs all over North America.

This is a previously untold story that will give new insights into the unique early origins of today's lapidary clubs and the community of American faceters that it birthed.

The FG&MS general meeting is on Thursday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m. at its meeting room, 123 W. Alvarado St.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society.

 

