Nine Warriors given all-league field hockey honors

Berg named league Coach of the Year

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School is in the Palomar League for field hockey, and nine of the Warriorsâ€™ players received all-league recognition while Fallbrook head coach Debbie Berg was selected as the leagueâ€™s Coach of the Year.

The all-league first team included Erica Garcia, Taylor Sanchez, Mallory Sehnert and Gianna Alvarezâ€‘Lindenmayer. Maya Pack and Kasey Sanchez shared goalkeeping duties for the Warriors this year, and both were placed on the Palomar League second team. Lucy Loomis, Shea Morgan and Alyssa Wilson were given honorable mention distinction.

