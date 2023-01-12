Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

In loving memory of Eli Dalton Baker; our beloved brother and son passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 10, 2022, at the young age of 33.

Eli was born on Jan. 30, 1989, in Fallbrook, California, to Terri Van Horn and Conrad Baker. He attended school in Fallbrook and later graduated early from Apple Valley High School, California.

Eli worked in construction and later for a concrete company. He loved the ocean, hiking, music and his family.

Eli is survived by his sister, Jessica (Van Horn) Grieger; his brothers, Casey Van Horn, Anthony Baker, Keith Baker and his father, Conrad Baker.

Eli will be missed dearly.

Celebration of Life Service at the Chapel of Memories will be held on Jan. 28, 2023 at 11 a.m., 28300 Mercedes St., Temecula, CA 92590.

 

