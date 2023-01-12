RTFH calls for more point in time count volunteers

More San Diego County residents needed for annual regional count

SAN DIEGO – The Regional Task Force on Homelessness called for more volunteers to participate in the upcoming 2023 #WellAllCount Point in Time Count Thursday, Jan. 26. The federally required activity is a crucial source of information and funding for homelessness across the county.

“A robust volunteer basis is vital to the success of the 2023 Point in Time Count,” Tamera Kohler, CEO of RTFH, said. “While we’re excited about the enthusiasm so far, we need more people across our region to take part in the count.”

The purpose of #WeAllCount is to collect data on the needs of peopl...