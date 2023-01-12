Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

RTFH calls for more point in time count volunteers

More San Diego County residents needed for annual regional count

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/11/2023 at 7:04pm



SAN DIEGO – The Regional Task Force on Homelessness called for more volunteers to participate in the upcoming 2023 #WellAllCount Point in Time Count Thursday, Jan. 26. The federally required activity is a crucial source of information and funding for homelessness across the county.

“A robust volunteer basis is vital to the success of the 2023 Point in Time Count,” Tamera Kohler, CEO of RTFH, said. “While we’re excited about the enthusiasm so far, we need more people across our region to take part in the count.”

The purpose of #WeAllCount is to collect data on the needs of peopl...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022

Rendered 01/12/2023 14:30