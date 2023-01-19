Supervisors approve Bonsall Oaks easement adjustments

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors approved easement adjustments for the Bonsall Oaks subdivision.

The supervisors voted 4-0 Jan. 11, with Terra Lawson-Remer absent, to approve the proposed easement adjustments. The adjustments vacated 243 acres of a 252-acre biological open space easement but dedicated a new 277-acre open space easement, which increases the total open space easement area by more than 30 acres.

The project was called the Polo Club in 1999 when the Board of Supervisors approved a final map to subdivide the 449.54-acre parcel on the no...