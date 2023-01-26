Sanchez takes over Vallecitos School District superintendent position

Meliton Sanchez is the new Vallecitos School District superintendent.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Meliton Sanchez is the new Vallecitos School District superintendent, and he has also taken over as the district's chief business officer and the nominal principal of Vallecitos Elementary School.

"Glad to be here. I think we have a really solid team," Sanchez said.

Sanchez also expressed his pleasure with the Vallecitos Elementary School students.

"They're just a great wonderful student body," he said. "I think there's a lot to work with."

Paul Cartas was the Vallecitos School District superintendent and Vallecitos Elementary School principal for 21...