Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Nutrition is at the root of a healthy digestive system

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 1/25/2023 at 8:36pm

Good nutrition can strengthen or protect the gastrointestinal tract. Village News/Courtesy photo

Shelby Ramsey

Special to the Village News

You may be asking yourself, "Is there anything I can do to strengthen or protect my gastrointestinal tract?"

Whatever the reason may be – to fend off viruses, wake up feeling better with more vigor, simply to build up the immune system, or just 'because.'

Dr. Jacqueline Wolf, associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a gastroenterologist at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, said, "I actually think the best thing people can do is have good nutrition."

There is a plethora of information in the media as to "the...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022