Six strategies to get more organized

The first step to getting organized is to remove those plans from the head and put them down on paper or in some other tracking tool. Village News/Metro photo

When the new year arrives, many people focus on changes that can be implemented in the months to come. This time of year is a popular one to make resolutions to clean and organize homes and offices.

There are plenty of things that can use a little organizational attention. There's no ideal way to get organized. Whatever works is a good approach, but the following are six strategies to help individuals clear the clutter.

1. Utilize to-do lists

People tend to be less productive when they're storing all of their tasks in their brains. The first step to getting organized is to remove those pla...