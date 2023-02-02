Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Six strategies to get more organized

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 2/1/2023 at 12:14pm

The first step to getting organized is to remove those plans from the head and put them down on paper or in some other tracking tool. Village News/Metro photo

When the new year arrives, many people focus on changes that can be implemented in the months to come. This time of year is a popular one to make resolutions to clean and organize homes and offices.

There are plenty of things that can use a little organizational attention. There's no ideal way to get organized. Whatever works is a good approach, but the following are six strategies to help individuals clear the clutter.

1. Utilize to-do lists

People tend to be less productive when they're storing all of their tasks in their brains. The first step to getting organized is to remove those pla...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2022