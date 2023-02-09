The 155th annual American Watercolor Society travel show visits Fallbrook
Last updated 2/9/2023 at 3:47pm
FALLBROOK – The American Watercolor Society’s travel show features 40 paintings from the 155th annual New York exhibition. Fallbrook Art Center will be the only venue to present this show on the West Coast, opening Friday, Feb. 10.
The show will be combined with a new Fallbrook Art Center offering, “The Artful Home.” The combined exhibition will feature artisan...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)