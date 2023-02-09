Vikings third and fourth at Borrego Springs Basketball Tournament

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The seven small K-8 elementary schools and middle schools in northern San Diego County and southern Riverside County which have monthly athletic tournaments participated in the Jan. 26 Borrego Springs Basketball Tournament, and the Vallecitos Elementary School girls took third place while the Viking boys placed fourth.

Borrego Springs Middle School does not have its own gymnasium but is next to Borrego Springs High School, so the games were played on the high school campus. The games utilized a running clock and lasted for 20 minutes with no halftime.

All s...