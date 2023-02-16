Garden club presents 'Nature Restoration Landscaping'

FALLBROOK – Dennis Mudd, a self-taught native plant enthusiast, will be the speaker at the Fallbrook Garden Club Feb. 28 general meeting. He believes that nature is the most beautiful and environmentally responsible model for landscaping in California. This presentation is meant to give native plant gardeners the information they'll need to recreate nature in their gardens through biomimicry plant selection, irrigation, mulching, weed control and pest control practices.

The program will include a number of photos of native plants and associated wildlife that will convey how beautiful and amazing it is to live surrounded by nature, and perhaps convince some traditional gardeners to give nature restoration landscaping a try.

Mudd founded Calscape in 2010. The website is primarily focused on showing homeowners which plants are likely native to any location in the state, and helping them figure out ones they want, where to buy them and how to grow them.

Mudd donated Calscape to the California Native Plant Society (CNPS) in 2014, and led development of the site in partnership with CNPS and the Jepson eFlora group at UC Berkeley until 2019. Calscape is now the largest California native plant website with over two million unique users. His native garden in Poway won the San Diego Home and Garden's Garden of the Year Award in 2012.

The FGC meetings are held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, with social time at 12:30 p.m., business at 1:00 and the program at 2:00. The public is welcome. For further information relating to the club and its activities visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Garden Club.