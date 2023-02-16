Senior Night triumph avoids winless soccer season for Legionnaires

Bonsall High School's boys soccer team is ready to play their last game of the season.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Bonsall High School's boys soccer team was in jeopardy of a winless season prior to Feb. 2 when a home game against O'Farrell Charter followed the Senior Night recognition ceremony. A 4-2 win over the Falcons gave Bonsall what would be the Legionnaires' only win during the 2022-23 season.

"Outstanding team performance. Everybody played to their top. They applied everything we had talked about in practice," said Bonsall coach Ennis Pipe. "A true team effort."

Bonsall took a 1-0 lead on an own goal, but an O'Farrell goal later in the first half created a 1...