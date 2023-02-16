Senior Night triumph avoids winless soccer season for Legionnaires
Last updated 2/15/2023 at 8:08pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Bonsall High School's boys soccer team was in jeopardy of a winless season prior to Feb. 2 when a home game against O'Farrell Charter followed the Senior Night recognition ceremony. A 4-2 win over the Falcons gave Bonsall what would be the Legionnaires' only win during the 2022-23 season.
"Outstanding team performance. Everybody played to their top. They applied everything we had talked about in practice," said Bonsall coach Ennis Pipe. "A true team effort."
Bonsall took a 1-0 lead on an own goal, but an O'Farrell goal later in the first half created a 1...
