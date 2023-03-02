SONGS decommissioning makes progress

At San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station, the Orano TM System, left, holds 50 spent fuel canisters while the Holtec System, right, holds 73 spent fuel canisters. The decommissioning Project is halfway done. Village News/Courtesy photo

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

Manuel Camargo, principal manager of the San Onofre Decommissioning Project, attended the Feb. 16 Community Forum meeting to present information on the project which is halfway done.

The overall goals of the project include safety, stewardship and engagement. Its mission is to conduct the decommission in a safe, timely, transparent, and cost-efficient manner while maintaining high standards of environmental protection.

According to Southern California Edison's website, "Decommissioning is a well-defined NRC (Nuclear Regulatory Commission) process that inv...