SONGS decommissioning makes progress
Last updated 3/2/2023 at 8:56pm
Lucette Moramarco
Associate Editor
Manuel Camargo, principal manager of the San Onofre Decommissioning Project, attended the Feb. 16 Community Forum meeting to present information on the project which is halfway done.
The overall goals of the project include safety, stewardship and engagement. Its mission is to conduct the decommission in a safe, timely, transparent, and cost-efficient manner while maintaining high standards of environmental protection.
According to Southern California Edison's website, "Decommissioning is a well-defined NRC (Nuclear Regulatory Commission) process that inv...
Reader Comments(0)