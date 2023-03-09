Ruby Hollins, age 94, died peacefully at home in Fallbrook Ca, surrounded by her family on December 9, 2022.

She was the mother of Pat, Bill, Bob and Holly; predeceased by her daughter Debbie; devoted Grandma of 15, Great-Grandma of 22 and Great- Great-Grandma of nine and counting.

Ruby most enjoyed her family, volunteering at the Senior Center, VFW Post 1924 and the Moose Lodge. She could solve any crossword puzzle put in front of her.

But most of all she loved her San Diego Padres with a cold Coors Lite in her hand, whether at home or at the game.

Services are private at the request of her family.