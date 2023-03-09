Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Ruby Hollins

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/9/2023 at 6:41pm

Ruby Hollins, age 94, died peacefully at home in Fallbrook Ca, surrounded by her family on December 9, 2022.

She was the mother of Pat, Bill, Bob and Holly; predeceased by her daughter Debbie; devoted Grandma of 15, Great-Grandma of 22 and Great- Great-Grandma of nine and counting.

Ruby most enjoyed her family, volunteering at the Senior Center, VFW Post 1924 and the Moose Lodge. She could solve any crossword puzzle put in front of her.

But most of all she loved her San Diego Padres with a cold Coors Lite in her hand, whether at home or at the game.

Services are private at the request of her family.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 03/11/2023 22:05