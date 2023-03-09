Five Warriors compete in CIF wrestling tournament

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Five members of Fallbrook High School’s wrestling team competed in the CIF Division II tournament Feb. 11 at San Pasqual High School.

Nic Brockson wrestled in the 115-pound division. Xavier Pacheco was Fallbrook’s 122-pound grappler. Fisher Phillips competed in the 128-pound class. Daniel Wilson had 134-pound matches. Devin Huntington was in the 140-pound bracket.

All five Fallbrook wrestlers won at least one match in the double-elimination tournament. “It was a very good feeling,” said Fallbrook head coach Tom Brockson.

Pacheco is the only senior...