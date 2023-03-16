California Connections Academy opens enrollment for 2023-2024 school year
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO – California Connections Academy, a network of six tuition-free online public schools serving students in grades TK-12 across 32 counties in California, has opened enrollment for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. The public school has provided its online learning expertise since 2004 and currently serves more than 8,400 students across California.
Made up of six WASC-accredited virtual public schools authorized to operate in different geographic regions across the state, California Connections Academy has demonstrated expertise in the virtual learning model and provid...
