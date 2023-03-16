Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

California Connections Academy opens enrollment for 2023-2024 school year

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/16/2023 at 4:16pm



SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO – California Connections Academy, a network of six tuition-free online public schools serving students in grades TK-12 across 32 counties in California, has opened enrollment for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. The public school has provided its online learning expertise since 2004 and currently serves more than 8,400 students across California.

Made up of six WASC-accredited virtual public schools authorized to operate in different geographic regions across the state, California Connections Academy has demonstrated expertise in the virtual learning model and provid...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 03/18/2023 15:26