Re: 'Does Nikki Haley qualify as a natural born citizen?' [Village News, Letter, 3/9/23

A reader questioned if Nikki Haley qualifies as a natural born citizen and thus has the right to run for president. The first seven Presidents of the United States of America were not born in the United States as it did not exist at the time of their births.

The first president born in the U.S.A. was Martin Van Buren, born in 1782, while the widely accepted birthday of the United States is 1776. The 1964 GOP presidential candidate, Barry Goldwater, was born in 1909 in Arizona, but Arizona did not become a state until 1912.

I may not support Nikki Haley's run for president but I certainly do support her right to do so.

Dana Meadows