Randall (Randy) Jones passed away on March 5, 2023 at the age of 77 after a long battle with cancer. Randy was born on October 20, 1945, in Los Angeles, California to Frank and Laurel Jones. He grew up in Covina Highlands where he enjoyed being active with 4-H, swimming, diving and horseback riding with his sister Candy.

The family eventually moved to Washington State during his high school years where he was involved in tennis, gymnastics and choir. He went to Northern Arizona University and then transferred to the University of Colorado where he graduated in 1969 with a business degree.

He lived in Denver and loved to spend time at the family cabin in Grand Lake, Colorado, water skiing, sailing and boating. He met his wife Sue in Denver, where they were married in 1970. They soon moved to Waco, Texas where he worked for Hallmark Cards.

Upon moving to San Diego, he started working for Southern California First National Bank, which eventually became Union Bank. They moved to Fallbrook in 1980 where Randy became the first Manager for the new branch of Union Bank. He also worked for several other banks in north San Diego County for 22 years until he retired to become an avocado rancher and property manager.

Randy appreciated the small town atmosphere of Fallbrook and enjoyed being involved in many community activities. He was a member of the Rotary Club, and a board member of FPUD.

Because of his love of singing, he was in many productions of the Fallbrook Players, such as Little Mary Sunshine, South Pacific, Oklahoma, Camelot, Annie Get Your Gun, Guys and Dolls, and others. He was also a co-leader of Boy Scout troop 755 for many years, going on monthly camping trips which included hiking and canoeing down the Colorado River and many other adventures.

Later on, he became very involved with the Fallbrook Amateur Radio Club and valued the many friendships that he made there. He liked the fact that ham radio is a great hobby (he made contacts all over the world) but also appreciated its value to our community. When it came time for the Christmas Parade or the Avocado Festival, taking safety training classes with CERT or working with the fire department in emergencies, he was happy to be there to help.

He is survived by Sue, his wife of 52 years; his children, Garrick Jones (Jacquie Miller), and Stacy Huggins (Nathan); two beloved grandchildren, Alyssa and Zack; his sister Candy (Richard); nieces Cara and Christina and their children.

We will miss his singing, sense of humor, science lessons, his love of learning/teaching and ability to fix just about anything. If it was broken, take it to Dad/Grandpa and he'll fix it. He will be deeply missed!

If you wish to honor Randy, you can make a donation in his name to the Fallbrook Amateur Radio Club (FARC), P.O. Box 1473, Fallbrook, CA 92088.

A "Celebration of Life" is being planned for a future date. Please check the Berry-Bell & Hall Fallbrook Mortuary website for information on the date and time.