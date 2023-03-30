Interim superintendent says she's not in running for the job

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

As the community continues to express opinions at board meetings about the process of trustees selecting a new superintendent for the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, there will be plenty of opportunities for others to express their views in the next couple of months.

Trustees met with the consulting team, Leadership Associates, at a special board workshop on March 22 to establish the timeline to have a new leader of the district in place by July 1.

An online survey to identify the most important attributes for the trustees to look for in...