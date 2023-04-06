CHP Officer shoots dog in response to attack

Humane Society Law Enforcement Officers cover the dog that succumbed to his injuries before picking it up for transport.

Today, Monday, April 10, a California Highway Patrol officer shot a large dog that was attacking him in a homeless camp.

The call came in at 12:36 p.m. The CHP – Oceanside Area officer was working a transient encampment removal detail in conjunction with the California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) on state property within the City of Escondido. The officer was making 72-hour courtesy notifications to individuals of the encampment when a large canine exited an occupied tent biting an officer on his left foot and knee. The officer being attacked discharged his departmental service weapon, striking the canine. The officer was transported after suffering minor injuries and the canine succumbed to its injuries.