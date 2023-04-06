Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Gilbert Gonzales
Village News 

CHP Officer shoots dog in response to attack

 
Last updated 4/10/2023 at 6:35pm

Village News/Gilbert Gonzales photo

Humane Society Law Enforcement Officers cover the dog that succumbed to his injuries before picking it up for transport.

Today, Monday, April 10, a California Highway Patrol officer shot a large dog that was attacking him in a homeless camp.

The call came in at 12:36 p.m. The CHP – Oceanside Area officer was working a transient encampment removal detail in conjunction with the California Department of Transportation (CalTrans) on state property within the City of Escondido. The officer was making 72-hour courtesy notifications to individuals of the encampment when a large canine exited an occupied tent biting an officer on his left foot and knee. The officer being attacked discharged his departmental service weapon, striking the canine. The officer was transported after suffering minor injuries and the canine succumbed to its injuries.

Village News/Gilbert Gonzales photo

The officer is removing his sock to show the supervisor the canine bite marks.

 

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

