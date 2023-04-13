Handmade items to raise funds for Boys & Girls Club

Boys and Girls Club of North County Director of Development Maureen Sullivan holds one of the blankets donated by the Fallbrook Blanket Project for the BGC April 15 fundraiser. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Boys & Girls Clubs of North County will host its Diamond Gala on April 15, 2023, 5:30-11 p.m. at Pechanga Resort & Casino. This festive event is known for its live and silent auctions featuring unique and hard-to-get items.

Detroit Underground will be performing music to dance the night away. Tickets are $195 each; visit http://www.bgcnorthcounty.org or call 760-728-5871 to purchase. Sponsorship and in-kind donations are welcome.

The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of North County is "to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens." Its mission is carried out each day in the Ingold Clubhouse, eight school sites and one residential complex site.

The Fallbrook Blanket Project donated several hand crocheted or knitted blankets and baby blanket sets for the upcoming Boys and Girls Club silent auction fundraiser. The FBP nonprofit group thrives on donated yarn and financial gifts and donates to many Fallbrook and North County charities and their fundraisers.

The Blanket Project gives to organizations serving seniors, women's shelters, Camp Pendleton, Michelle's Place, D'Vine Path, REINS and many more.

They gather every Monday, 10 a.m. to noon at Living Waters Church vestibule and anyone is welcome to join them, it's free and one can learn knitting/crocheting too! More info at https://fallbrookblanketproject.org/. To donate yarn contact Carmen Willard at [email protected]

Submitted by the Fallbrook Blanket Project.