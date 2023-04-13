Stories of unplanned pregnancies provide hope
Last updated 4/13/2023 at 3:45pm
Lucette Moramarco
Associate Editor
The hall at Zion Lutheran Church was filled with 340 people for Hope Clinic for Women's 18th annual Inspiring Hope Gala, March 17. The dinner fundraiser featured three guest speakers who each provided a different look into the effects of unplanned pregnancies.
After a pasta dinner provided by Faro Trupiano, HCW Executive Director Carolyn Koole reported on the services the clinic has been providing over the last three years. Their primary medical license was earned during the coronavirus pandemic, during which the clinic remained open to serve clients. In...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)