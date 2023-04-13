Stories of unplanned pregnancies provide hope

Dr. Anthony Levatino holds a pair of forceps that are used in second and third trimester abortions as he describes how the procedure is done during the Inspiring Hope Gala, March 17.

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

The hall at Zion Lutheran Church was filled with 340 people for Hope Clinic for Women's 18th annual Inspiring Hope Gala, March 17. The dinner fundraiser featured three guest speakers who each provided a different look into the effects of unplanned pregnancies.

After a pasta dinner provided by Faro Trupiano, HCW Executive Director Carolyn Koole reported on the services the clinic has been providing over the last three years. Their primary medical license was earned during the coronavirus pandemic, during which the clinic remained open to serve clients. In...