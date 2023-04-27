Lorraine A. Crosson, 91, passed away on April 6, 2023. She was born on July 8, 1931, on Staten Island, N.Y. to William and Anna Behan. She was the third of four children (their only girl).

She loved her family and had always wanted to be a nurse. She graduated from St. Mary's Hospital School for Nursing, Brooklyn, N.Y., in 1952. Immediately, she began working for Staten Island's U.S. Public Health Service Hospital, caring for merchant seamen. She always said that she loved her job and her patients.

Lorraine met the love of her life, Robert Crosson, in 1956 (later to become Robert Crosson MD in 1962); they married Sept. 12, 1957. They started their family in 1958. She stopped her 10 year career as an RN after having their third child.

They moved from New York to Oakland, California for two years in 1963, where Robert completed a residency in Anesthesiology for the U.S. Navy. Together they raised five children. They settled in Fallbrook, California, in 1971.

Mom was a loving and supportive Navy wife until Robert retired from being Chief of Staff of Anesthesia for 12 years at Naval Hospital, Camp Pendleton, in 1984. Her supportive care continued as Robert transitioned into private practice at Fallbrook Hospital for another 10 years, retiring in 1994. They enjoyed retired life until Robert's passing in 2012.

Lorraine loved being a wife and mom. Together they "lived" for their children. Both attended every "home" swim, cross-country, and track meet and multiple all-day swim and track events. Mom had a ball having the entire cross-country team over for a pancake and fresh-squeezed orange juice breakfast.

Mom's ultimate joy was providing for her family. She extended this giving and providing to friends and was always on a mission to help others. She was truly a provider and giver. She will always be remembered as "Sweet Lorraine."

Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Robert Crosson, and son Robert Crosson. She is survived by her children, Leslie Dabbs (Robert), Jeffrey Crosson (Jennifer), Deborah Crosson, Donna Nazarian (Farhad), eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church on Friday, May 19, at 11 a.m.