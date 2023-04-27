Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Public hearing to be held on amendment to zoning ordinance

 
Last updated 4/26/2023 at 7:59pm



SAN DIEGO – The Board of Supervisors of the County of San Diego will conduct a public hearing on an Amendment to the San Diego County Zoning Ordinance sections related to Basic Provisions, Definitions, and General Regulations to comply with new housing legislation. The hearing will be on May 3, 9 a.m., at the County Administration Center, 1600 Pacific Highway, Room 310, San Diego, 92101.

Those wishing to participate in the meeting and/or comment should visit the Clerk of the Board website, https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/cob/bosa.html. If anyone has any questions, they can contact the Board Operations Unit at 619-531-5434 or [email protected]

Submitted by San Diego County Planning & Development Services.

 

