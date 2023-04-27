Volunteers promote literacy with Day of Service

FALLBROOK – According to organizers, the 19th annual Fallbrook A Leer/Reading & Family Literacy Project, Cesar Chavez Day of Service & Learning on Saturday, April 15, was a huge success. With more than 150 families in attendance, including 175 parents and approximately 220 children, this day of literacy had an important impact on the local community.

Thirty pre-K children participated in the Children's Literacy Arts & Crafts Circuit and created beautiful works of art, while approximately 190 elementary school children in grades K through 6 were read to by 30 volunteer reader...