Chamber to hold annual awards and installation luncheon

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is presenting its annual Awards & Installation Luncheon Wednesday, June 7, at Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens, 220 Grand Tradition Way. Located inside the Arbor Terrace, seating for this special event begins at 11:30 a.m., and the luncheon program begins at noon.

This event will recognize citizens who give so much and make Fallbrook the community that it is. Another aspect of the program is the installation of the incoming board of directors for the 2023-2024 fiscal year and a special spotlight on retiring board members.

Recognition Awards...