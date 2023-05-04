Fallbrook search for superintendent on schedule

Village News Staff

The search for a new superintendent for the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District is moving along, step by step, to replace the position vacated by Dr. Candace Singh in November. School trustees met Monday, May 1, and discovered there were 28 applicants to lead Fallbrook’s largest employer.

“It’s a rich field of candidates,” said Rich Chavez of Leadership Associates, the company hired as consultants to help the board find the right person to lead the district and be on board by July 1. Chavez said the process is on schedule.

The number of applicants was mo...