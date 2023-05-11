May is Mental Health Month: FRHD receives Super Star Award for mental health first aid trainings

FRHD Wellness Center Administrator Theresa Geracitano, second from right, holds the district's Super Star Award from Mental Health America of San Diego County. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Regional Health District announces that it has received a Super Star Award from Mental Health America of San Diego County for its partnership in providing Mental Health First Aid Training to the community. This recognition comes during Mental Health Month, a time to raise awareness and promote mental health wellness.

The Super Star Award was shared with the UCSD Department of Psychology, Sweetwater Union High School District and Intuit, Inc. for their collaboration and support in delivering the Mental Health First Aid training to San Diego County residents. These tra...