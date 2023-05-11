Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pala Band of Mission Indians advocates for missing and murdered Indigenous people

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/10/2023 at 11:02am



PALA – Robert Smith, Chairman of the Pala Band of Mission Indians, joined other tribal leaders on Tuesday, May 2, at the California State Assembly to support May 2023 as “Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Awareness Month.”

“On behalf of the Pala Band of Mission Indians, we thank California Assemblyman James Ramos for helping to bring awareness to this terrible epidemic that is greatly affecting the indigenous population,” said Chairman Smith. “Shedding light on the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous people throughout California and the United States is an important...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 05/11/2023 13:13