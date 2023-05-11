Pala Band of Mission Indians advocates for missing and murdered Indigenous people

PALA – Robert Smith, Chairman of the Pala Band of Mission Indians, joined other tribal leaders on Tuesday, May 2, at the California State Assembly to support May 2023 as “Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Awareness Month.”

“On behalf of the Pala Band of Mission Indians, we thank California Assemblyman James Ramos for helping to bring awareness to this terrible epidemic that is greatly affecting the indigenous population,” said Chairman Smith. “Shedding light on the crisis of missing and murdered indigenous people throughout California and the United States is an important...