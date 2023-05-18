FAA offers pastel demo May 20, Art Walk June 2

Artist Lisa Martin will give a demonstration in pastel techniques at the FAA general meeting, May 20.

FALLBROOK – On May 20, Fallbrook Artists Association (FAA) welcomes Lisa Martin to its monthly general meeting. Martin is an artist living in Long Beach, California. She enjoys painting with oil, gouache, soft pastels, or watercolors. Her work is best described as post-impressionist or abstract/contemporary.

Martin is a member of the Laguna Plein-Air Painters Association, the FAA, the Desert Art Center of Palm Springs, The California Art Club, and the California Art League. She will give a demonstration of pastel techniques at the FAA general meeting at the Fallbrook Women Club, 238 W. Mi...