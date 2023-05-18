Students of the Month overcome obstacles
Last updated 5/17/2023 at 4:03pm
Lucette Moramarco
Associate Editor
The last Student of the Month breakfast for the school year happened May 4 at North Coast Church. All four students honored this month – Kaleb Collings, Juan Martin Lopez, Sandra Ordonez Tovar and Krysta Rhoads – are from Fallbrook Union High School and all had inspirational stories told about them.
FUHSD Superintendent Ilsa Garza-Gonzalez started out by talking about all of the celebrations that occur in May, including Military Appreciation Week, National Principals Day, Day of the Teacher and Mother's Day. However, celebrating students is the best w...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)