Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Physicist to talk about election fraud

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/25/2023 at 12:55pm



FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California – Fallbrook club’s guest speaker for Friday, June 9 will be world renowned physicist Dr. Douglas Frank who received his PhD in Surface Electro-analytical Chemistry. The topic of his speech will be “Is there Election Fraud?”

The meeting will take place at the Historic Mission Theater, 231 North Main. The costs open at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cost is $10. Anyone interested in going is asked to RSVP no later than Monday, June 5 to Carol Shrider, 916-300-3604 or [email protected]

Submitted by Republican Women of California – Fallbrook.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023