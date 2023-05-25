Physicist to talk about election fraud

FALLBROOK – The Republican Women of California – Fallbrook club’s guest speaker for Friday, June 9 will be world renowned physicist Dr. Douglas Frank who received his PhD in Surface Electro-analytical Chemistry. The topic of his speech will be “Is there Election Fraud?”

The meeting will take place at the Historic Mission Theater, 231 North Main. The costs open at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cost is $10. Anyone interested in going is asked to RSVP no later than Monday, June 5 to Carol Shrider, 916-300-3604 or [email protected]

Submitted by Republican Women of California – Fallbrook.