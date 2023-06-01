Pala Casino presents S.O.S Band, Lakeside, & Midnight Star July 1

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort will present 1980’s funk bands, S.O.S Band, Lakeside and Midnight Star, Saturday, July 1, performing live outdoors at the Starlight Theater. The show will start at 8 p.m.

The S.O.S. Band is an American R&B and electro-funk group. Originally formed as Sounds of Santa Monica in 1977, they gained popularity in the 1980s with a series of successful albums and singles, including their debut album, S.O.S., which went gold. The group is best known for their songs “Take Your Time,” “Just Be Good to Me” and “The Finest.”

Lakeside is an American funk ban...