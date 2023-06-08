'Get Out There' and eat your way through the San Diego County Fair!

Nathalie Taylor

Special to the Village News

Machete-fresh or Flamin' Hot? These are just two of the food choices that guests have at the 2023 San Diego County Fair! "Get Out There" is the theme this year, and the food line-up is sure to inspire guests to get out there and eat their way through the fair.

Naked Shrimp is back! The stellar pineapple and shrimp dish that was such a hit last year will be available at Chicken Charlie's along with another favorite – the delicious frog legs. Even better news is that Charlie Boghosian, the friendly proprietor who is known for his innovative foo...