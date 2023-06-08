Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

'Get Out There' and eat your way through the San Diego County Fair!

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 6/7/2023 at 5:28pm

Village News/Nathalie Taylor photos

The Coconut Guy's coconut water is new to the fair this year

Nathalie Taylor

Special to the Village News

Machete-fresh or Flamin' Hot? These are just two of the food choices that guests have at the 2023 San Diego County Fair! "Get Out There" is the theme this year, and the food line-up is sure to inspire guests to get out there and eat their way through the fair.

Naked Shrimp is back! The stellar pineapple and shrimp dish that was such a hit last year will be available at Chicken Charlie's along with another favorite – the delicious frog legs. Even better news is that Charlie Boghosian, the friendly proprietor who is known for his innovative foo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023